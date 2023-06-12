Cinema Musica 48 (2023)

Cinema Musica Ausgabe 48 Cover

  • Special zu Animation & Filmmusik
  • Die Filmmusik von Angelo Badalamenti
  • Interview mit Hannes de Maeyer
  • Die Highlights der Festivalsaison
  • Walter Murch im Gespräch
  • aktuelle Rezensionen und vieles, vieles mehr
  • Erscheint am 12. Juni 2023, 84 Seiten.
  • Coverillustration: Michelle Budell
3 EDITORIAL/IMPRESSUM
4 KRIMSKRAMS/MELDUNGEN
Animation & Filmmusik
6 Die Frühen Disney Jahre
16 John Powell – The Horn King
18 Interview mit Stefan Minder
21 La Planète Sauvage
22 Cool World vs. Who Framed Roger Rabbit
26 Musik in Anime
28 Interview mit Christian Bruhn
34 Drei John Williams-Veröffentlichungen
36 Interview mit Walter Murch
40 Interview mit Hannes de Maeyer
43 Filmmusiktage Sachsen -Anhalt
44 36. Brunschweig International Filmfestival
46 SoundTrack Cologne 2022
48 World Soundtrack Awards 2022
50 Der Orchestrator in der gegenwärtigen Filmmusik Teil 1
52 Die Filmmusik von Angelo Badalamenti
56 STEFANS WELT DER FILMMUSIK Und wie hörst du so?
59 TIPP DER AUSGABE: Notre-Dame on Fire
60 KREUZ UND QUER
61 REZENSIONEN
82 Sid De La Cruz antwortet