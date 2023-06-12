Cinema Musica 48 (2023)

Die Ausgabe ist bestellbar
- Special zu Animation & Filmmusik
- Die Filmmusik von Angelo Badalamenti
- Interview mit Hannes de Maeyer
- Die Highlights der Festivalsaison
- Walter Murch im Gespräch
- aktuelle Rezensionen und vieles, vieles mehr
- Erscheint am 12. Juni 2023, 84 Seiten.
- Coverillustration: Michelle Budell
|3
|EDITORIAL/IMPRESSUM
|4
|KRIMSKRAMS/MELDUNGEN
|Animation & Filmmusik
|6
|Die Frühen Disney Jahre
|16
|John Powell – The Horn King
|18
|Interview mit Stefan Minder
|21
|La Planète Sauvage
|22
|Cool World vs. Who Framed Roger Rabbit
|26
|Musik in Anime
|28
|Interview mit Christian Bruhn
|34
|Drei John Williams-Veröffentlichungen
|36
|Interview mit Walter Murch
|40
|Interview mit Hannes de Maeyer
|43
|Filmmusiktage Sachsen -Anhalt
|44
|36. Brunschweig International Filmfestival
|46
|SoundTrack Cologne 2022
|48
|World Soundtrack Awards 2022
|50
|Der Orchestrator in der gegenwärtigen Filmmusik Teil 1
|52
|Die Filmmusik von Angelo Badalamenti
|56
|STEFANS WELT DER FILMMUSIK Und wie hörst du so?
|57
|59
|TIPP DER AUSGABE: Notre-Dame on Fire
|60
|KREUZ UND QUER
|61
|REZENSIONEN
|82
|Sid De La Cruz antwortet