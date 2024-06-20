Cinema Musica 49 (2024)

Cinema Musica Ausgabe 49 Cover

Die Ausgabe ist bestellbar

  • Special zu Jerry Goldsmith
  • Interview mit Laurence Rosenthal
  • Simon Franglen im Interview
  • Joe Hisaishi in Concert
  • Enjott Schneiders Art of Trumpet
  • aktuelle Rezensionen und vieles, vieles mehr
  • Erscheint am 20. Juni 2024, 84 Seiten.
3 EDITORIAL/IMPRESSUM
4 KRIMSKRAMS/MELDUNGEN
Jerry Goldsmith
6 The Goldsmith Odyssey Podcast
14 Die „Toccata for Solo Guitar“
18 A Nightmare at Mayfield Place
20 Komponisten über Jerry Goldsmith
24 Basic Instinct
26 Abgelehnte Filmmusiken
28 Christus Apollo
29 The Sound of Cologne
30 Interview mit Laurence Rosenthal
34 Interview mit Simon Franglen
38 The Art of Trumpet: Enjott Schneider
40 37. Brunschweig International Filmfestival
42 Joe Hisaishi in Concert
44 SoundTrack Cologne 2023
46 World Soundtrack Awards 2023
52 ZEITREISE 1963
50 Der Orchestrator in der gegenwärtigen Filmmusik Teil 2
52 STEFANS WELT DER FILMMUSIK Soundtracks, wohin mit euch?
53 ABONNEMENT
55 TIPP DER AUSGABE: Oppenheimer
56 KREUZ UND QUER
57 REZENSIONEN
82 Winifred Philipps antwortet