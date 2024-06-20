Cinema Musica 49 (2024)

Die Ausgabe ist bestellbar
- Special zu Jerry Goldsmith
- Interview mit Laurence Rosenthal
- Simon Franglen im Interview
- Joe Hisaishi in Concert
- Enjott Schneiders Art of Trumpet
- aktuelle Rezensionen und vieles, vieles mehr
- Erscheint am 20. Juni 2024, 84 Seiten.
|3
|EDITORIAL/IMPRESSUM
|4
|KRIMSKRAMS/MELDUNGEN
|Jerry Goldsmith
|6
|The Goldsmith Odyssey Podcast
|14
|Die „Toccata for Solo Guitar“
|18
|A Nightmare at Mayfield Place
|20
|Komponisten über Jerry Goldsmith
|24
|Basic Instinct
|26
|Abgelehnte Filmmusiken
|28
|Christus Apollo
|29
|The Sound of Cologne
|30
|Interview mit Laurence Rosenthal
|34
|Interview mit Simon Franglen
|38
|The Art of Trumpet: Enjott Schneider
|40
|37. Brunschweig International Filmfestival
|42
|Joe Hisaishi in Concert
|44
|SoundTrack Cologne 2023
|46
|World Soundtrack Awards 2023
|52
|ZEITREISE 1963
|50
|Der Orchestrator in der gegenwärtigen Filmmusik Teil 2
|52
|STEFANS WELT DER FILMMUSIK Soundtracks, wohin mit euch?
|53
|ABONNEMENT
|55
|TIPP DER AUSGABE: Oppenheimer
|56
|KREUZ UND QUER
|57
|REZENSIONEN
|82
|Winifred Philipps antwortet